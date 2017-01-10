You Ask. We Investigate. ® Coot Shoot

The Desert Princess Country Club and Resort in Cathedral City sent out a notice to its members alerting them of a Coot shoot on January 11, 2017. The superintendent of the golf course says about 150 of the black migratory birds will be shot because they cause a lot of property damage and they did get the required permit from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Samantha Haynes, an environmental scientist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife says coot shoots are nothing new, "It is common that people get special permits so that they can remove some of the animals before they cause damage to their property," adding that they're allowed to be harvested in larger numbers than water foul, about 25 per day, per hunter and she says the coot population will not be harmed, "it's not a large amount of birds in the total population a lot of them are harvested each year normally during the hunting season, the numbers that are harvested are greater because there are so many of those birds and it helps control their population."

Linda York, the executive director of the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center says coot shoots don't make sense, "The Coot shoots you know that makes everybody feel really good they get rid of those scum butt birds that poop all over the place but it doesn't solve the problem, every year they come back,"

York says property owners should find creative ways to coexist with the birds, like creating areas where Coots are allowed but can't wander off, "We can learn to live together whether it's people or critters ... most things can be figured out as humans we have options, birds don't."