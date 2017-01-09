2016 Deadly Year For I-10 Freeway

The number of traffic collisions on the 10 freeway between Dillon Road and Desert Center in 2016 has doubled from the year before, according to figures from the California Department Of Transportation.

In 2016 seven of the 226 traffic collisions were deadly. A year earlier, five of the 121 incidents were fatal.

"According to CHP information most of the collision in that area were based on some type of driver error, and that could be from variety of things. But as far as the interstate is concerned, it is up to standard and is a safe stretch of highway to drive on," said Tyeisha Prunty, Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 8.

Caltrans officials says one of the ways they determine whether they need to make a change on a highway is through a traffic accident surveillance and analysis system. The internal system takes collision information from the California Highway Patrol and gives CalTrans a better idea of how many accidents are happening in a certain area, why they are happening and how often. The system will then alert Caltrans officials of a trouble area and if necessary, they conduct an investigation.

"It depends on the nature of the incident. So there isn't a specific number. It depends on the nature of the incident and why things are occurring in that area," said Prunty.

Truck drivers who travel on this stretch of the 10 freeway say the number of deadly collisions last year is troublesome.

"When we change over, these trucks, they can't speed up like a car. It takes a certain amount of time to accelerate. And if they would take note of that, it would probably stop some of the accidents," said big-rig driver Richard Writht.

"Sometimes they'll hit their brakes and you're trying to stop and you're eighty-thousand pounds. Takes a long time to stop that," said big-rig driver Troy Clutter.

