Indio Carjacking Suspect Who Allegedly Robbed, Assaulted Senior Citizen, in Custody

A man who allegedly carjacked and robbed a senior citizen at knifepoint in Indio was taken into custody.

Derrick Wilson, 31, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. at an apartment on Avenida Del Mar and booked on suspicion of carjacking, elder abuse and assault, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Wilson is accused along with his girlfriend, Allison Haley, 26, of carjacking a 75-year-old man at knifepoint in an Indio alleyway on Dec. 16, after the victim agreed to give the woman a ride.

Haley allegedly flagged down the senior citizen near Hoover Avenue and Sungold Street just after 11 a.m. and asked for a ride in his blue and silver Chevrolet Express G1500 van, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.

The victim then drove Haley to her destination, an alley off of Miles Avenue and Rubidoux Street, where Wilson pulled the man out of the van, produced a large knife and punched the senior in the face, the declaration alleges. Wilson also allegedly said he was carrying a gun, though the victim never saw one, nor was a gun found on Wilson when he was arrested on Monday.

Wilson and Haley allegedly drove off in the victim's van, which was found 10 days later in the parking lot of the Soboba Casino in San Jacinto. The victim's golf clubs, wallet containing about $1,500 cash and about $4,000 to $5,000 in cash that he kept hidden inside the van's center console were missing, according to the declaration.

Haley allegedly had the victim's keys on her when she was was arrested Christmas Day at an apartment on Valencia Avenue in Indio.

Wilson and Haley were seen on casino surveillance footage walking into the casino while holding hands on Dec. 17, according to the declaration. The victim also identified Wilson in a photographic lineup, the declaration states.

Another man, who remains unidentified, was apparently also seen with the couple. Police have not disclosed whether he is believed to be involved with the carjacking.

Haley pleaded not guilty in December to carjacking and a sentence- enhancing allegation of committing a crime against an elderly victim.

Wilson was also charged in early January with carjacking, as well as elder abuse and assault, and is awaiting arraignment later this week.

He's being held without bail at the Riverside County jail in Indio.