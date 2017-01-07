Former COD Star, Played For Alabama, Reflects On National Title Game

Monday night the University of Alabama football team will play in it's 5th title game in the past 8 years. There's no question the Crimson Tide program is achieving incredible success, much like it enjoyed in the 1970's. But did you know: A former Coachella Valley Mighty Arab, turned College of the Desert super star linebacker, Steve Root, received a full-ride scholarship from legendary Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant and went from the fields of Thermal to the iconic fields in Tuscaloosa.

KMIR Sports caught up with Root, as he's in Florida preparing to watch his Crimson Tide in the national title game.

Root tells the story of how he received the scholarship from Bryant, saying he was summoned into the COD coaches room and on the phone, none other than one of the college football's most iconic figures.

"He offered me a full-ride scholarship and I asked him for a guarantee," Root says. "And he blew up at me, saying 'If my word isn't good enough...'" But we were poor people living in Thermal, I couldn't afford not to have a scholarship. I felt a little badly after that, but I received that guarantee that next Saturday."

Root went on to impress Bryant immediately as his work ethic won over the famously-stern coach.

"He teaches everybody to do the best you can," Root says, speaking of his former coach. "He never expected more than 120 percent," (oh, that's all.) "But if you give 99 percent, you'll be in trouble," says Root matter-of-factually, as though 120% effort is standard procedure. But Root also says that kind of teaching propelled him later in life.

"He expected the most and he expected you did the best you can where ever you were and if you carried that over, well then you'll do OK the rest of your life," Root says.

And he believes current Bama coach Nick Saban shares many of the same attributes.

"Saban is a great coach. He's right there with coach Bryant," says Root. "They're both winners, they both teach people how to get better in their own lives, not just football... they help you out on other things also."

And when it comes to the rematch of last year's exciting title game between Alabama and Clemson, Root, speaking as an instinctive linebacker, had a prediction.

"The old saying is Defense wins championships," says Root with swelling pride. "Offense is for show, defense is for dough and when I look at it like that, I don't think there's any question that Alabama has the best defense in the nation..."

Root did admit to his obvious bias and said Clemson's ties to Bama (head coach Dabo Sweeney is a former Bama player and coach) and their impressive team will make for a compelling game, but he picked Alabama.