For Job Seekers, There Is Hope

After the Kmart in Indio closed it's doors the outlook for many of the employees that worked there seemed bleak. But there are ways to maximize your chances of finding a job if you follow certain guidelines.

"The challenges that come with finding a job, I would say, are not being prepared." said Paul Reynolds, branch manager for Select Staffing in Palm Springs.

In other words, it's important to keep your resume updated. If you need to make changes it's best not to put it off. If you are applying for a specific position job seekers should tailor their resume to the position they want.

"Lets you're applying for an accounting position. Let's say your applying for an audit type position. you should specify that you have done this type of audit," said Reynolds.

Research is another way to boost your chances of finding work. Find out about the company that you are applying for, what they are looking for, what they value and then pepper your resume accordingly.

"The more you know about a company, the better off you're going to be because that's what they're looking for. How are you going to represent them," said Tino Aguerro, a recently employed job seeker.

While many might think the older one gets, the less desirable they are to employ, that is not necessarily the case.

"A lot of my clients are actually looking for people that are in the older age bracket. So with that being said they come with more experience, they come with the knowledge and they come with the finesse of how to handle things," Reynolds said.



