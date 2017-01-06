Family of Slain Teacher Waits for Trial

It has now been three years since a Palm Desert teacher was murdered, and her body dumped along a road in Indio.

On Friday, a judge delayed the trial once again.

Jill Thomas Grant's family says they are still waiting for justice.

The popular math teacher was murdered right before Christmas in 2013.

Her boyfriend was arrested for her death.



Now, once again, her family waits for a trial date.

"It's a terrible time of year for us, she was killed two days before Christmas," said Jill's brother, Michael Thomas.

Her family is still waiting for justice three years later.

A beloved math teacher at Palm Desert High, hundreds gathered for her memorial in 2013.

Her students say she made her class a home.

"She had a really bubbly personality, and she had a presence about her that made everyone feel accepted," said one of Jill's former students, Seth Howell.

Jill's body was found along a road in Indio.

Her boyfriend, Michael Franco, was arrested for her death.

Franco pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, and torture.

In the three years since that arrest, another blow to her brother: "My dad passed away last September, a year ago September. We're disappointed he didn't get to see an end to this," said Thomas.

Now Thomas expected a trial date, but the hearing was continued again.

"It's just a very broken system, at every turn there's a pause, a delay," said Thomas.

We spoke with the Riverside County District Attorney's office, and they say this is taking longer than they would like but is not unusual for a murder case.

The courts say while they are short on judges in Riverside County, that should not impact the time to go to trial.

This latest continuation was because the person who did Jill's autopsy retired, and is not available right now.

Friends, family and students continue to wait.

"I think that Ms. Grant's family deserves justice, and Ms. Grant's memory deserves justice as well," said Howell.

"I'm not getting my hopes up at all, today was such a blow that I don't want to put that kind of confidence or hope in any more dates," said Thomas.

The next hearing date is in February, and the district attorney's office tells us they hope to have a trial in the next several months.