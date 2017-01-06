One Airlifted to Hospital With Serious Injuries Following Desert Center Rollover

A recreational vehicle overturned on the freeway in Desert Center Friday, leading emergency crews to airlift a seriously injured person from the wreckage.

The crash happened at 2:25 p.m. on westbound Interstate 10 near Eagle Mountain Road in Desert Center.

The RV overturned on the right shoulder of I-10, leading emergency responders to call in a helicopter for a patient with major injuries, the Riverside County Fire Department's Tawny Castro said.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol briefly shut down freeway lanes to allow crews to transport the patient.

The freeway was fully reopened by 4 p.m.

