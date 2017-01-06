Police Not Expecting Threats to Palm Springs International Airport in Light of Deadly Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Palm Springs police said the department did not anticipate any threats to Palm Springs International Airport in light of today's deadly shooting that led to at least five people dead and eight injured at Fort Lauderdale Airport, but that the department was working with the airport police bureau to monitor anything that might arise.

``Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the senseless tragedy and shooting in Ft. Lauderdale at the airport today,'' the department said. ``At this time we have sufficient resources to address any immediate issues that may arise. We do not have any information at this time that would indicate any threats to the Palm Springs Airport or its travelers and believe at this time there is no threat to the Palm Springs Airport or interference with regularly scheduled flights.''

The shooting did lead to heightened security at airports in Los Angeles and San Diego, though reports indicate that the suspect in custody -- identified in media reports as New Jersey native Esteban Santiago, who carried a military ID -- acted alone.

The shooting took place in a baggage claim area of the airport.

There were also unconfirmed reports around midday of additional shots being fired at the airport.

While the investigation continued, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ``ground stop'' at the airport, meaning all flights bound for Fort Lauderdale were being held on the ground at their originating airports.

Flights already in the air and within 50 miles of the airport were allowed to continue, but flights farther than 50 miles were being diverted to other airfields.