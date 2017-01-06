2017 Golden Globes Predictions

It's all about the Golden Globes this weekend, so who should win? I dusted off my trusted crystal ball to predict the winners in all categories! The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions (dcp), will air on KMIR live from 4:00-8:00 p.m. this Sunday!

Here's my complete Golden Globe predictions in all categories:

Best Drama



“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” WILL WIN



Best Comedy/Musical



“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“La La Land” WILL WIN

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Sing Street”



Best Film Drama Actor



Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” WILL WIN

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”



Best Film Drama Actress



Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie” WILL WIN



Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor



Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” WILL WIN

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”



Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress



Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land” WILL WIN

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”



Best Film Supporting Actor



Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” WILL WIN

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”



Best Film Supporting Actress



Viola Davis, “Fences” WILL WIN

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”



Best Film Director



Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” WILL WIN

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”



Best Screenplay



Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” WILL WIN

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”



Best Animated Film



“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia” WILL WIN



Best Foreign Language Film



“Divines”

“Elle” WILL WIN

“Neruda”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”



Best Film Score



“Moonlight,” Nicholas Brittell

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz WILL WIN

“Arrival,” Jóhann Jóhannsson

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran & Hauschka

“Hidden Figures,” Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer



Best Film Song



“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City of Stars” from “La La Land” WILL WIN

“Faith” from “Sing”

“Gold” from “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”



Best Television Series – Drama:

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things” WILL WIN

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

“Atlanta” WILL WIN

“Black-ish”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” WILL WIN

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things” WILL WIN

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Gael García Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte – “Graves” WILL WIN

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

Issa Rae – “Insecure” WILL WIN

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” WILL WIN



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” WILL WIN



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” WILL WIN

Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey – “Game Of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld” WILL WIN



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” WILL WIN

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”