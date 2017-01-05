Rams TE Misses Out On $250K Incentive By One Yard

Football is a game of inches and another 36 would have earned Rams tight end, Lance Kendricks, another $250,000.

According to media reports, Kendricks was due for the quarter-million dollars once he amassed 500 receiving yards. He finished the season with 499.

He had plenty of chances, but had he eeked out one more receiving yard, the team would owe him $250,000. But he didn't. So they don't.

For someone making minimum wage ($10.50 per hour in California as of Jan 1 this year), working 40 hours a week, every week of the year, they'd need more than 11 years to make $250,000.

Kendricks just needed one yard.



