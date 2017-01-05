KMIR News Exclusive: Truck Driver Coping With Death of Student on Freeway Speaks Out

"I don't know that I'll ever be the same again," says Dennis Blankenship, who is still reeling after running over the body of a 15-year-old Indio High School student on the 10 Freeway near the Jackson Street overpass.

At around 5:30 p.m. he says he was on his regular route delivering produce to Florida when he hit something, "As I went under the overpass I went to get into the far right lane and struck something lying on the road which I thought was an animal or something ... I noticed there was a boot further up the road at that point in time I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I think it was a person'."

Blankenship says he pulled over, grabbed a flashlight and ran back to the scene as his fiancee called 911, "I had my flashlight out there trying to detour traffic to keep them from running over her and they just kept on and kept on I couldn't stop traffic from hitting her."

Then he says he noticed papers flying everywhere and a backpack, when he picked them up, his heart sank, "I've got two little girls of my own when we seen the homework and everything and her name on the paperwork it just struck at home I mean devastating."

The Riverside County Coroners has identified the teenager as Elizabeth Castro Leon. The California Highway Patrol says people spotted her on the Jackson Street overpass and they're trying to figure out how she ended up on the 10 Freeway but say the drivers who struck her aren't at fault.

"Nobody's been arrested it's really just a very tragic, unfortunate event, these drivers it doesn't appear that they had a choice or a chance to avoid this ... along with feeling terrible for this little girl's friends and family we feel for these drivers of these vehicles that are kind of roped into this situation unfortunately it's going to affect them for a long time as well," said CHP Officer Michael Radford.

Blankenship says he wants people to know he was not the person who initially struck Leon and feels for her family and friends now dealing with her tragic loss,"My prayers go out to the family ... I couldn't imagine that being my child or the family it's just heartbreaking."

The Indio CHP is asking anyone who saw the incident to contact their department at (760) 772-8911.