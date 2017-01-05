Tiger Woods Announces Aggressive Start To 2017

A healthy Tiger Woods announced he'll play in 4 events over 5 weeks starting this month. After playing only one event in the past 15 months, his calendar is booked with tournaments and travel.

The former world's top golfer will start at Torrey Pines in San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open. He's won at Torrey Pines eight times, including his last major, the 2008 US Open.

Then he'll travel more than 8,400 miles to play in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Then back to LA at the Riviera for the Genesis Open and then to Florida for the Honda Classic. These will be his first full-field events since 2015. He did play in the 18-man (turned 17-man when Justin Rose withdrew) field at the Hero World Challenge in early December, finishing 15th.

Woods wrote a lengthy blog post today outlining his plans and most importantly, his health. The title of the post is quintessential Tiger Woods: "My Goal Remains To Win."