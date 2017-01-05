Indio High School Mourns Death Of Student

Students, faculty and staff at Indio High School along with the Indio are mourning the death of 15-year-old Elizabeth Castro Leon.

"As you can well imagine the entire student body as well as the faculty and administrative staff are just overwhelmed with grief over what has happened and they are looking for way to talk this through, to come together as a community and find solace among themselves," said Desert Sands Unified School District Spokesperson Mary Perry.

Her friends are struggling to accept the fact they will never see her again.

"I didn't even know until last night. It hurts a lot for me. It really hurts a lot. I broke down crying last night. I only got two hours of sleep," said friend Christian Torres.

Counselors were on-campus Thursday to help students cope with the tragic death.

"We as a district working with the school to make sure the counselors have any tools they would need as well as provide additional grief counselors to the school," Perry said.

Female students could be heard crying in the bathroom and while grief counselors were on hand, many students turned to each other for support

"There are some people that are really sad and it's noticeable. But there are also the people that are trying to cheer them up an it's really nice to see that," said Indio High School student Ricardo Gonzales.

"You just have a bunch people...coming out and going around saying 'if you need anyone, I'm here for you.' Just coming and welcoming with open arms," said Indio High School student Sam Stemmer.

