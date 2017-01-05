Billy Joel To Play At Dodgers Stadium

For the first time ever, Billy Joel, the iconic musician, will play at the iconic Dodgers Stadium, his team announced today.

The concert is set for May 13th as the Dodgers embark on a 7-game road trip to Colorado and San Francisco. The show is also the only live show for Joel in Southern California this year and part of a stadium tour for Joel.

While best known for being a New Yorker and according to the musician's website, in December 2013, Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty. Since January 2014, Joel has played one show per month at The Garden. This unprecedented and wildly successful residency has led to 40 sold-out shows through April 2017.

But this show at Dodgers Stadium takes Joel back to his roots where he began in the 1970's, living in Los Angeles as a piano player and lounge singer at the Executive Room in LA playing under the name, Bill Martin.

Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale January 13th at 10 am.