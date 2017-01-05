Two Men Arrested in Ongoing Pool Pump Thefts Investigation in Palm Springs

Two men are in custody for their alleged roles in the thefts of more than 30 pool pumps from various Palm Springs homes over the course of several months, but police say an unknown number of accomplices remain at large.

Luther Harvey Davis III, 45, was booked on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of controlled substances while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Richard Marek, 24, was booked on suspicion of providing false information to a police officer, as well as numerous outstanding felony warrants.

Both men were taken into custody Wednesday at a home in the 17000 block of Louise Street, where officers found ``numerous pool pumps, control panels, control heads, and more pool related equipment,'' in addition to ``numerous high-end bicycles, 10 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.''

Police say they have been investigating the thefts since October, with breaks in the case including a ``possible suspect vehicle'' seen fleeing the scene of one of the thefts in late November and the Louise Street home identified as a ``location of interest'' after officers began surveillance of the car.

Palm Springs detectives and members of the Post-Release Accountability and Compliance Team served a search warrant at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the home and detained nine people. Of those nine, only Davis and Marek were arrested.

Anyone with information regarding Davis, Marek or their alleged associates was asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327- 1441 and ask for the Burglary Unit, or make an anonymous tip to Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.