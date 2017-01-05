CVUSD Board Finalizes Contract Between District and Teachers

Coachella Valley Unified teachers celebrated the ratification of a new contract, ending almost two years of disputes and stalled negotiations, with the district's Board of Trustees finalizing an agreement between the two sides Wednesday.

The Board of Trustees voted 6-0 in approval of the agreement reached last month, which provides teachers with a 16.85 percent salary increase. The agreement -- which would be retroactive to July 1, 2015, and remain in effect until June 30, 2018 -- also includes a one-time 3 percent bonus, two years of health coverage through the next school year, early-release Wednesdays and extra time after school for instruction and planning.

Richard Razo, president of the Coachella Valley Teachers Association, said in a statement to CVUSD teachers, ``We want to thank all of you for all you did in making this happen: it was difficult at times but you persevere.''

The agreement reached Dec. 9 staved off the looming threat of a teacher's strike, which appeared more and more likely after more than 250 teacher absences were logged at CVUSD schools in September, which Razo denied were ``sickouts'' in protest of the sluggish negotiations.

Teachers also were ``working to rule,'' meaning they were not participating in any school activities outside of regular classroom hours.

Hundreds of students from Desert Mirage and Coachella Valley high schools also staged a walkout in September, in which they marched from their respective campuses to the district's Thermal headquarters, demanding higher pay for teachers.

Members of the Coachella Valley Unified teacher's union ratified the agreement with 98 percent approval prior to Wednesday night's vote.

