Assemblyman Chad Mayes Introduces Resolution to Rename Palm Springs Road After Fallen Officers

A local assemblyman is proposing that a four-mile stretch of Highway 111 in Palm Springs be renamed in memory of two local police officers killed in the line of duty last fall.

Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, adjourned Wednesday's Assembly session in honor of Officers Jose ``Gil'' Vega and Lesley Zerebny, who were gunned down Oct. 8 while responding to a family disturbance call.

Mayes proposes renaming the portion of Highway 111 between Overture and West San Rafael drives as the Police Officer Jose ``Gil'' Vega and Police Officer Lesley Zerebny Memorial Highway.

``Their untimely death(s) rocked our community and stunned the nation,'' Mayes said Wednesday. ``Officers Vega and Zerebny died as heroes, upholding their oath to serve and protect the people of Palm Springs.''

Vega and Zerebny suffered fatal injuries, and a third officer was wounded, when they went to the home of alleged shooter John Hernandez Felix, who is charged with murder, attempted murder and numerous firearm related felonies.