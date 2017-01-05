Assemblyman Chad Mayes Introduces Resolution to Rename Palm Spri - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Assemblyman Chad Mayes Introduces Resolution to Rename Palm Springs Road After Fallen Officers

Artist Rendering of Proposed Sign Artist Rendering of Proposed Sign
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

 A local assemblyman is proposing that a four-mile stretch of Highway 111 in Palm Springs be renamed in memory of two local police officers killed in the line of duty last fall.

Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, adjourned Wednesday's Assembly session in honor of Officers Jose ``Gil'' Vega and Lesley Zerebny, who were gunned down Oct. 8 while responding to a family disturbance call.

Mayes proposes renaming the portion of Highway 111 between Overture and West San Rafael drives as the Police Officer Jose ``Gil'' Vega and Police Officer Lesley Zerebny Memorial Highway.

``Their untimely death(s) rocked our community and stunned the nation,'' Mayes said Wednesday. ``Officers Vega and Zerebny died as heroes, upholding their oath to serve and protect the people of Palm Springs.''

Vega and Zerebny suffered fatal injuries, and a third officer was wounded, when they went to the home of alleged shooter John Hernandez Felix, who is charged with murder, attempted murder and numerous firearm related felonies.

