Overturned Trailer Snarls Traffic on I-10 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Overturned Trailer Snarls Traffic on I-10

Posted: Updated:
Whitewater, CA -

All lanes have reopened following a collision that involved an overturned trailer.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:02 a.m. EB 10 at SR-62.

A Sigalert was issued at 1:22 p.m. and all lanes reopened just before 3 p.m. 

No injuries reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly