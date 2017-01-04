Indio High School Girl Fatally Struck on Interstate 10 in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio High School Girl Fatally Struck on Interstate 10 in Indio

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

A pedestrian fatally struck Wednesday by multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 in Indio, moments after being seen standing on the Jackson Street overpass, was a 15-year-old local girl, authorities confirmed.

Elizabeth Castro-Leon died at the scene at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound I-10.

``It is unknown at this time how she got onto the freeway before being struck,'' said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Desert Sands Unified School District spokeswoman Mary Perry confirmed that the teen  was a student at Indio High School. The school district had grief counselors available at the high school Thursday, as well as at the elementary and middle schools that she previously attended, Perry said.

The fatality forced a full shutdown of the freeway's eastbound lanes near the Jackson Street off-ramp.

Eastbound traffic, which was backed up for several miles, was directed off the interstate at Jackson Street and then diverted back onto the freeway at the Jackson Street onramp. All lanes were reopened about 10:15 p.m., Radford said.

The CHP was continuing to investigate the death Thursday and anyone with information to contact the Indio office at (760) 772-8911 and ask for Officer Armendariz.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • Cabazon

    Neighbors Share Stories About Cabazon Man Hit By Train

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:29:06 GMT

    Neighbors are mourning the loss of a man hit by a train in Cabazon. First responders found the man dead when they arrived to the scene Saturday evening.  Neighbors only know him by Angel. They say he was the one hit by the train in Cabazon.  Security video from a liquor store across the street shows angel making a purchase minutes before stepping in front of the train tracks. "It was a shock. It was a shock," said Angel's neighbor Shirley Mayhood. Mayhood said ...

    Neighbors are mourning the loss of a man hit by a train in Cabazon. First responders found the man dead when they arrived to the scene Saturday evening.  Neighbors only know him by Angel. They say he was the one hit by the train in Cabazon.  Security video from a liquor store across the street shows angel making a purchase minutes before stepping in front of the train tracks. "It was a shock. It was a shock," said Angel's neighbor Shirley Mayhood. Mayhood said ...

  • Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:47:24 GMT
    Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

Powered by Frankly