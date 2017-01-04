Indio High School Girl Fatally Struck on Interstate 10 in Indio

A pedestrian fatally struck Wednesday by multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 in Indio, moments after being seen standing on the Jackson Street overpass, was a 15-year-old local girl, authorities confirmed.

Elizabeth Castro-Leon died at the scene at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound I-10.

``It is unknown at this time how she got onto the freeway before being struck,'' said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Desert Sands Unified School District spokeswoman Mary Perry confirmed that the teen was a student at Indio High School. The school district had grief counselors available at the high school Thursday, as well as at the elementary and middle schools that she previously attended, Perry said.

The fatality forced a full shutdown of the freeway's eastbound lanes near the Jackson Street off-ramp.

Eastbound traffic, which was backed up for several miles, was directed off the interstate at Jackson Street and then diverted back onto the freeway at the Jackson Street onramp. All lanes were reopened about 10:15 p.m., Radford said.

The CHP was continuing to investigate the death Thursday and anyone with information to contact the Indio office at (760) 772-8911 and ask for Officer Armendariz.