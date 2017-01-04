Cabazon Gas Leak Leads to Restaurant Evacuation - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cabazon Gas Leak Leads to Restaurant Evacuation

Cabazon, CA -

A gas line ruptured during demolition work in Cabazon Wednesday led to the evacuation of a nearby fast-food restaurant and a brief road closure.

The leak was reported at 12:46 p.m. in the 50000 block of Seminole Drive, according to Tawny Castro of the Riverside County Fire Department.

A third-party crew was demolishing an abandoned building in the area when part of the structure fell onto a Southern California Gas Co. riser, a small vertical pipe connecting an underground pipeline to a meter, said Rosa Santana of the utility.

Firefighters from Riverside County and the Morongo Fire Department responded to the gas line rupture, which led to the evacuation of a nearby Burger King at 50900 Seminole Drive, as well as the closure of the roadway connecting Seminole Drive to Main Street.

No injuries were reported. Gas Co. crews completed repairs by 3:30 p.m.
 

