Cabazon Gas Leak Leads to Restaurant Evacuation

If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community.
Neighbors are mourning the loss of a man hit by a train in Cabazon. First responders found the man dead when they arrived to the scene Saturday evening. Neighbors only know him by Angel. They say he was the one hit by the train in Cabazon. Security video from a liquor store across the street shows angel making a purchase minutes before stepping in front of the train tracks. "It was a shock. It was a shock," said Angel's neighbor Shirley Mayhood. Mayhood said ...
A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...
