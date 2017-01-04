Charges Filed Against Men Allegedly Involved in Indio Pursuit, P - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Charges Filed Against Men Allegedly Involved in Indio Pursuit, Police Search

Jaime Mejia Jaime Mejia
Jonathan Bates Jonathan Bates
Indio, CA -

A man accused of taking part in a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by gunfire reported in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded not guilty Friday to evading arrest, concealed firearm and vandalism charges, while a second suspect also charged in the pursuit awaits a March arraignment.

Jaime Mejia, 18, and Jonathan Bates, 19, both of Indio, were charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm while not being the registered owner, resisting arrest, and vandalism.

Mejia, who pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday, additionally was charged with evading arrest and possession of a large capacity magazine.

The men, along with a 15-year-old boy whose name was withheld due to his age, were arrested after police responded at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday to reports of gunshots fired near Sierra Avenue and Paseo Cielo.

Residents provided police with a description of the suspects' dark- colored SUV, which was spotted by patrolling officers about 30 minutes later, Indio Sgt. Daniel Marshall said.

The driver refused to pull over for officers, triggering a three-minute pursuit that ended when the trio bailed out of the SUV and took off on foot in different directions in the vicinity of Miles and Santa Rosa avenues.

The driver, who was armed with a handgun, was the first to be taken into custody. Another suspect, who ditched his gun during the chase, was later found hiding in a residential backyard, Marshall said.

A search perimeter was established to locate the third suspect, who was found around 1 p.m. near Sierra Avenue.

Mejia, being held at the Riverside County jail in Indio, will return to the Larson Justice Center Jan. 18 for a felony settlement conference, while Bates was free on bail and scheduled for arraignment March 2, according to court records.

