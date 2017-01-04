Arnold Palmer Gets Star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Arnold Palmer Gets Star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

Golf legend Arnold Palmer posthumously received recognition Monday on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

Palmer's star, the 410th on the Walk of Stars, was unveiled during a ceremony on South Palm Canyon Drive in front of Eisenhower Health Center, which is sponsoring the golfer's star.

Palmer had a home in La Quinta and participated regularly in the desert's Bob Hope Classic, now known as the CareerBuilder Challenge.

His accolades in the golf world include 92 national and international championships and a fifth all-time ranking on the PGA Tour's all-time victory list. He was also one of the 13 original inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

``We are very proud to honor Arnold Palmer with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars,'' said Walk of Stars President Bob Alexander.

Palmer died Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh at the age of 87.

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    Neighbors are mourning the loss of a man hit by a train in Cabazon. First responders found the man dead when they arrived to the scene Saturday evening.  Neighbors only know him by Angel. They say he was the one hit by the train in Cabazon.  Security video from a liquor store across the street shows angel making a purchase minutes before stepping in front of the train tracks. "It was a shock. It was a shock," said Angel's neighbor Shirley Mayhood. Mayhood said ...

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

