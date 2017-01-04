Arnold Palmer Gets Star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

Golf legend Arnold Palmer posthumously received recognition Monday on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

Palmer's star, the 410th on the Walk of Stars, was unveiled during a ceremony on South Palm Canyon Drive in front of Eisenhower Health Center, which is sponsoring the golfer's star.

Palmer had a home in La Quinta and participated regularly in the desert's Bob Hope Classic, now known as the CareerBuilder Challenge.

His accolades in the golf world include 92 national and international championships and a fifth all-time ranking on the PGA Tour's all-time victory list. He was also one of the 13 original inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

``We are very proud to honor Arnold Palmer with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars,'' said Walk of Stars President Bob Alexander.

Palmer died Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh at the age of 87.