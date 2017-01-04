Arnold Palmer Gets Star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Arnold Palmer Gets Star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

Posted: Updated:
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

Golf legend Arnold Palmer posthumously received recognition Monday on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

Palmer's star, the 410th on the Walk of Stars, was unveiled during a ceremony on South Palm Canyon Drive in front of Eisenhower Health Center, which is sponsoring the golfer's star.

Palmer had a home in La Quinta and participated regularly in the desert's Bob Hope Classic, now known as the CareerBuilder Challenge.

His accolades in the golf world include 92 national and international championships and a fifth all-time ranking on the PGA Tour's all-time victory list. He was also one of the 13 original inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

``We are very proud to honor Arnold Palmer with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars,'' said Walk of Stars President Bob Alexander.

Palmer died Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh at the age of 87.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:45:27 GMT
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
Powered by Frankly