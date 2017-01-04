New Dog Park Opens in Indio

A grand ceremony was held today to mark the opening of Indio's second dog park.

The Golf Center Dog Park, located next to the Terra Lago Fire Station No. 5 at 42900 Golf Center Parkway, officially opened to all to members of the public at 9 a.m.

The park, paid for through a $2.7 million grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, offers an alternative to the city's Mulligan Dog Park, constructed in 2007.

Construction of the Golf Center Dog Park included planting shrubs and trees, installing irrigation, fencing, benches, solar lights, parking spaces, turf, curbs and sidewalks.

``We heard our community loud and clear about needing a second dog park since Indio has the most animals and pet owners out of any Coachella Valley city,'' said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes. ``I'm happy we were able to deliver for our residents.''