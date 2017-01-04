CV Link Environmental Impact Report Released - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

CV Link Environmental Impact Report Released

Coachella Valley Region -

The draft environmental impact report for the CV Link project, an alternative transportation path that would extend across the Coachella Valley, was released.

The 688-page document prepared by Palm Desert-based urban planning firm Terra Nova Planning & Research Inc. outlines how the proposed 50-mile long project would affect the region in several areas, including air quality, greenhouse gas emissions, water quality and local wildlife.

The paved, mixed-use path would stretch from Highway 111 in Palm Springs to Airport Boulevard in Coachella and unincorporated Thermal, accommodating pedestrians, bicycles, low-speed electric vehicles and neighborhood electric vehicles.

The project has received praise in the region, though it has not been universal.

Rancho Mirage opted to be removed from the project, balking at the proposed $100 million price tag, while voters in Indian Wells passed Measure H in November, requiring voter approval for any city council action on the project.

The full document can be viewed at https://www.cvag.org/.
 

