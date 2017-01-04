General Admission Tickets for 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Ar - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

General Admission Tickets for 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Already Gone

Indio, CA -

Passes for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival went on sale Wednesday, with general admission and VIP passes selling out within a few hours.

General admission three-day passes starting at $399 were made available to the public at 11 a.m. and were snapped up by noon. Car and tent camping passes also quickly sold out for both weekends, along with $899 three-day VIP passes for weekend one.

Weekend two VIP passes also sold out within several hours, along with $474 general admission passes that come with a shuttle pass.

By 3 p.m., passes could only be had by purchasing the festival's Safari Tent package, priced at $7,500 for two people and up to two additional guests for $1,750 apiece, which comes with two 3-day guest passes to the festival.

Coachella Valley residents who didn't secure a ticket might look in the coming months to the locals-only sales that are typically held close to the opening of the festival.

The annual desert showcase will be held on back-to-back weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23, at Indio's Empire Polo Grounds.

The lineup of around 150 performers, officially announced Tuesday, includes headliners Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar.

It will be Radiohead's third headlining appearance, and Beyonce and Lamar's Coachella headlining debuts.

Radiohead will headline both festival Fridays, while Beyonce will take the stage both Saturdays and Lamar on the two Sundays.

For the full festival lineup, visit www.coachella.com .
 

