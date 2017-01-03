Inside the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

The red carpet was rolled out at the Palm Springs Convention Center for the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival's Annual Film Awards Gala.

Spectators from all over the valley came to see the stars, even fans from across the country.

Christine Levering traveled all the way from New Jersey to attend the event. She said, "We had it planned for a few months but Christmas was when we found out we were definitely coming to this. Our parents told us we were going to the Palm Springs Film Festival to go to the red carpet. It's going on for the next couple of weeks so we want to go to a couple films too."

Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon was one of the first to walk down the red carpet and our KMIR News team caught up with him.

"This is the lead up to the Academy Awards and everybody wants to be here and be seen. Besides, you know people want to come to Palm Springs this time of year because the weather is so beautiful. This is so important to Palm Springs because it has really put us on the map, like a billion impressions from all over the world from this film festival. All the great stars come here and it's a really great precursor of whose going to win the Academy Awards."

Celebrities and community leaders gathered for an elegant dinner and awards ceremony which raises more than one million in funding for the Palm Springs International Film Society every year.






