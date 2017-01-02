Local Businesses Get Boost From Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is expected to draw major Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks, Annette Bening and Nicole Kidman but the festival will also draw plenty of movie fans and that is good news for local businesses.

"During the film festival we get a lot of added business, there's a lot of foot traffic, people from all over the world. So we actually get the pleasure of having all kinds of guest come in and enjoy dinner here at Lulu," said Emily Morison, event coordinator at Lulu California Bistro.

The hospitality industry is expecting to see a considerable economic boost from the film festival. Hotels in the Palm Springs area are seeing an uptick in reservations. Since the event lasts for two weeks, rooms are being booked both on the weekend and during the week.

"Huge impact. Not only the room nights it generates but this event generates tons of national and international publicity," said Hilton Palm Springs general manager Aftab Dada.

Visitors come from all over the world and for many of them, this is not their first Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Hotels in Palm Springs are seeing a lot of repeat costumers and local restaurants are also reaping the benefits of the film festival.

"There's people from all over the world. There's people that are local, a lot of the locals get involved with the volunteering and that affects our business and brings in a lot of people," said Morison.

"It has a wonderful impact of bringing different people into our restaurant to taste our food...international people from all over the world. And also the people involved in putting the film festival together as far as producers, directors, actors and just the film goers," said Antonette Kelly, general manager of Las Casuelas Terraza.

