Three Arrested for Alleged Celebratory Gunfire

Three men were arrested in Coachella for allegedly firing guns to ring in 2017.

Damian Cruz, 23, Nicholas Ordorica, 23, and Rolando Zamora, 26, were arrested New Year's morning on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm. Booking and bond information were not available.

According to Riverside County sheriff's officials, deputies were sent to the 50-000 block of Saltillo Circle, near Jalisco Avenue, shortly after midnight to investigate reports of celebratory gunfire. Zamora was allegedly spotted shooting outside a residence and was arrested without incident.

Sheriff's Sgt. Robert Castro said that while speaking with the suspect, additional shots were fired from a neighboring property, where Cruz and Orodorica were found and arrested.

Two handguns were seized, as well as an undisclosed amount of ammunition, Castro said.

California Penal Code section 246 prescribes a possible one-year jail or prison sentence for anyone convicted of using a gun recklessly, or in a manner that ``could result in injury or death to a person.''

A felony conviction results in the loss of gun ownership privileges.