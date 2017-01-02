Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Begins Two-Week Event with Awards Gala

The 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will begin its two-week run Monday with an awards gala honoring many of Hollywood's biggest stars.

The sold out gala, which begins with cocktails at 5 p.m. and the awards show at 6 p.m., will kick off the festival with award presentations for several industry giants expected to attend.

Honorees to be awarded at Monday night's gala include Amy Adams, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Annette Bening, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, the cast of ``Hidden Figures'' and the cast of ``La La Land.''

Following the gala, the festival will embark on two weeks of screenings, featuring nearly 200 films shown at six theaters.\

Highlights include screenings of ``Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,'' a documentary showcasing the lives and careers of the recently deceased mother-daughter duo, who died within one day of each other last week. The film will be screened on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, and Jan. 15 at the Annenberg Theater, Palm Springs High School and Palm Canyon Theater, respectively.

The festival will also showcase more than half of the 85 official submissions for the Academy Awards Best Foreign Language Film category, nine world premieres, five international premieres, 20 North American premieres and 24 U.S. premieres.

Other festival highlights include a focus on Polish films, the ``New Voices/New Visions'' competition, featuring films from emerging international directors, the ``Modern Masters'' section, with ten films from first-rate contemporary directors, the ``True Stories'' documentary section, the ``Book to Screen'' symposium, emphasizing film adaptations of written works, and ``After Dark'' films, featuring ``films that lurk in the shadows and tempt you into the unknown.''

Opportunities to speak directly with actors and filmmakers will be available at several events throughout the festival.

Several themed after-parties will accompany the daily screenings, such as the ``Awards Buzz Party,'' celebrating the festival's vast number of Foreign Language Oscar submissions, and the ``Gay!La,'' the festival's annual celebration of diversity.

The festival, hosted by Mary Hart, will run Jan. 2-16.

