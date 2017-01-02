Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Begins Two-Week - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Begins Two-Week Event with Awards Gala

Posted: Updated:
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

The 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will begin its two-week run Monday with an awards gala honoring many of Hollywood's biggest stars.

The sold out gala, which begins with cocktails at 5 p.m. and the awards show at 6 p.m., will kick off the festival with award presentations for several industry giants expected to attend.

Honorees to be awarded at Monday night's gala include Amy Adams, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Annette Bening, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, the cast of ``Hidden Figures'' and the cast of ``La La Land.''

Following the gala, the festival will embark on two weeks of screenings, featuring nearly 200 films shown at six theaters.\

Highlights include screenings of ``Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,'' a documentary showcasing the lives and careers of the recently deceased mother-daughter duo, who died within one day of each other last week. The film will be screened on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, and Jan. 15 at the Annenberg Theater, Palm Springs High School and Palm Canyon Theater, respectively.

The festival will also showcase more than half of the 85 official submissions for the Academy Awards Best Foreign Language Film category, nine world premieres, five international premieres, 20 North American premieres and 24 U.S. premieres.

Other festival highlights include a focus on Polish films, the ``New Voices/New Visions'' competition, featuring films from emerging international directors, the ``Modern Masters'' section, with ten films from first-rate contemporary directors, the ``True Stories'' documentary section, the ``Book to Screen'' symposium, emphasizing film adaptations of written works, and ``After Dark'' films, featuring ``films that lurk in the shadows and tempt you into the unknown.''

Opportunities to speak directly with actors and filmmakers will be available at several events throughout the festival.

Several themed after-parties will accompany the daily screenings, such as the ``Awards Buzz Party,'' celebrating the festival's vast number of Foreign Language Oscar submissions, and the ``Gay!La,'' the festival's annual celebration of diversity.

The festival, hosted by Mary Hart, will run Jan. 2-16.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:47:24 GMT
    Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

Powered by Frankly