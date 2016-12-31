Clippers DJ Headlines Local New Year's Party

Meet DJ Dense, the self proclaimed "Vocal Cheerleader" for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers. A lifelong Clippers fan, Dense has spent the past five years bringing fans to their feet and energizing the home town team with his skills on the turntables.

"I got the right call at the right time. The Clippers were looking for a house DJ and it was a dream come true. I've been a fan since 1989 so for me to that that call was the chance of a lifetime. When I walked into the arena, talk about nervous. I've never been so nervous in my life."

And from that day on, the fans took notice.

Last year when Spa Resort Casino announced their first ever New Year's Eve Party, Dense was one of the first entertainers they called to help bring the big event to life.

Dense says, "People were partying, people were having a good time, people were dancing. They couldn't wait for the performance, it was awesome, totally awesome."

Gillian Zucker is the President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Clippers. For her, the value associated with a good customer experience is what makes the partnership with Dense and Agua Caliente so strong.

"That feeling that you get when you step into a crowd of people and they are their to just have a good time and Agua Caliente understands that. All you need to do is step into the resort or the casino and you feel that energy. That same emotion holds true at Staples Center."

DJ Dense is known for his high energy and multi-generational song choices which are sure to get any party going. For this years event, Dense says he has a few surprises up his sleeve.

"Your going to see the same guy times, six, seven, eight, maybe ten! You know I have a few things in my bag that I cant really share but it's going to be awesome, It's going to be amazing. Your definitely going to have a good time.

Don't miss your opportunity to see DJ Dense perform at Spa Resort Casino this New Year's Eve. The night also features a headline performance by the Village People, a Kids Zone, and a VIP party area. The event is free to the public and VIP tickets can be purchased at SpaResortCasino.com.