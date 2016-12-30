Coachella Valley 2016: A Look Back

As the Coachella Valley gears up for the new year, KMIR News took a look back at 2016. The good...the bad...and everything in between.

The Coachella Valley saw it's share of high's and lows. One of the highs sprouted in Desert Hot Springs after the legalization of marijuana cultivation gave a jolt to the city's real estate market.

The former Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Golf Tournament, which became the Humana Open, once again, changed brands and got a new major sponsor, becoming the Career Builder Challenge.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival welcomed big name celebs like, Steve Carrell, Matt Damon, along with Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren, just to name a few.

The desert brought together some of the most legendary performers in rock and roll with Desert Trip. Concert promoter Goldenvoice nabbed the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who. Dubbed "Oldchella," the concert sold more than $150 million dollars worth of tickets, making it the highest grossing music festival in history.

Then on the same weekend as the rock concert, tragedy hit the Coachella Valley when Palm Springs police officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny were gunned down in cold blood. The city of Palm Springs along with other desert communities were left in utter shock. Together, residents across the Coachella Valley mourned the loss of two of palm springs finest. At the memorial, law enforcement officials from across the country came to the desert to pay their respects.

Another low point came in October when a tour bus carrying 43 people crashed into a big rig. Thirteen people died including the driver. It was the deadliest highway traffic collision in California since 2014.

Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit, restaurant and hotel owner and Mel Haber and golf legend Arnold Palmer all died in 2016.

Despite a tough year the desert's resilience proved to be greater than it's worst tragedies.

the BNP Paribas Open saw the crowning of Novak Dokovic and Victoria Azarenka and two twins in palm springs turned 100 years old.