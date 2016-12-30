Fireworks Display Set For New Year's

This is the second year the Spa Resort Casino will start the new year with a bang...or a couple of hundred bangs. The fire works display Saturday night is set to illuminate the desert sky.

If you like fireworks, you don't want to miss the show at the Spa Resort Casino.

"We just arrived and we're getting ready to set up for the New Years Eve festivities," said Matthew Biolchino, regional manager for Fireworks America.

Some new features are in the works for the second annual New Years Eve firework show in Palm Springs.

"We're looking to go ahead and top this year by bringing effects and colors and patterns. Things that we didn't showcase last year. Just to keep it fresh and different and to keep people coming back to see what will be new every year," said Biolchino.

The show is the culmination of another year in the bag and the final touches are being put in place by the Fireworks America team.

"There's quite a bit. It's a full action packed show just like last year. There's probably around two hundred pounds of explosives we're going to set off off the roof behind me here. So it takes us a crew of seven people today and tomorrow to get that all set up and arranged as well as a crane to get all this onto the roof," Biolchino said.

The show is slated to be one for the ages.

"It's going to be a blast. Make sure you come down and check it out because it will definitely be worth it. Even if the weather doesn't quite cooperate, it will still be a great show to come and see," Biolchino said.

