New Year's Celebrants Warned Not to Fire Guns for Fun - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

New Year's Celebrants Warned Not to Fire Guns for Fun

Posted: Updated:
Coachella Valley Region -

New Year's celebrants who shoot off guns to ring in 2017 could face criminal charges, authorities warned.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said that no instance of celebratory gunfire will be tolerated.

``Do not fire guns into the air,'' Deputy Armando Munoz said. ``It is illegal and dangerous. What goes up must come down.''

California Penal Code section 246 prescribes a possible one-year jail or prison sentence for anyone convicted of using a gun recklessly, or in a manner that ``could result in injury or death to a person.''

A felony conviction results in the loss of gun ownership privileges.

Anyone who witnesses an act of gunplay this weekend, or any other occasion, is asked to call 911 immediately.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:06:51 GMT
    Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.

    An alleged murder is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

    An alleged murder is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

  • Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:01:52 GMT

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

  • Coachella Valley

    Local Couple Hit By "Grandson Scam"

    Local Couple Hit By "Grandson Scam"

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:22:55 GMT

    Local couple Richard and Natalie, who have asked not be identified by their full name, lost more than $9,000 dollars after falling for what is being called the "Grandson Scam." 

    Local couple Richard and Natalie, who have asked not be identified by their full name, lost more than $9,000 dollars after falling for what is being called the "Grandson Scam." 

Powered by Frankly