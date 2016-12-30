New Year's Celebrants Warned Not to Fire Guns for Fun

New Year's celebrants who shoot off guns to ring in 2017 could face criminal charges, authorities warned.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said that no instance of celebratory gunfire will be tolerated.

``Do not fire guns into the air,'' Deputy Armando Munoz said. ``It is illegal and dangerous. What goes up must come down.''

California Penal Code section 246 prescribes a possible one-year jail or prison sentence for anyone convicted of using a gun recklessly, or in a manner that ``could result in injury or death to a person.''

A felony conviction results in the loss of gun ownership privileges.

Anyone who witnesses an act of gunplay this weekend, or any other occasion, is asked to call 911 immediately.