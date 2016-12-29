Indio Police Release Photo of Suspected Truck Involved in a Fata - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio Police Release Photo of Suspected Truck Involved in a Fatal Hit-and-run

Indio police renewed their call Wednesday for public help identifying a hit-and-run pickup driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in late December.

Police are seeking the driver who hit 42-year-old Indio resident Francisco Zendejas, who died at the scene of the Dec. 29 crash at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Taurus Avenue.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gray or silver truck that was last seen turning onto eastbound Date Avenue. The truck may also be two- tone silver and black, police said.

Police have now released a photoof the suspected vehicle. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle was urged to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057 or the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to report anonymously.

