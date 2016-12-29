Indio Police Release Photo of Suspected Truck Involved in a Fatal Hit-and-run

The crash happened at 5:30pm Saturday at East Palm Canyon and Escoba Drive.
Former President Barack Obama's daughters visited the valley, and made a stop at a Palm Springs restaurant.
The odds of survival were slim for a motorcyclist struck by a drunk driver in Cathedral city, but one year later, he is making great strides.
