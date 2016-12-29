New California Laws for 2017

Along with a new president, the November election resulted in several new laws and one of the new laws that is bound to create friction is proposition sixty-three.

"In California, we sort of lead the country in trying to figure out a way to narrow legal gun ownership and the legislature has given us several things that do that...high capacity magazines are now scheduled to be turned in as of January 1. So if you have a high capacity magazine. then you're supposed to turn it in and it could be a crime," said Criminal Attorney John Patrick Dolan.

Although proposition 63 passed in November, second amendment supporters say the new law will do little to keep you safe.

"They think by taking these things away, that we're going to be safer, when in fact, it's the opposite. Terrorists, criminals are going to obtain these things whichever way they do, bypass laws and not listen to the laws and do what they do best. Break the laws," said Benjamin Moran.

Another law that is set to kick in next year removed the statute of limitations for individuals accused of rape.

"Those are challenging cases. I've had a couple of cases where a disclosure took place decades after an alleged assault took place. It's hard to go back and find witnesses, it's hard to go back and collect evidence," said Dolan.

An increase in the minimum wage to ten dollars an hour is on the way for business owners with more than twenty-six employees.

"There are those that argue that's something that has to be done because people have to have a living wage. There are others that argue this is going to eliminate entry level jobs," Dolan said.

