Armed Teen Who Triggered Cathedral City Suspect Search in Parents Custody

An armed 13-year-old boy who fled from officers and triggered an extensive police search of a Cathedral City residential neighborhood was in his parents' custody, police said.

The unidentified juvenile was arrested Thursday for possessing a loaded and concealed firearm, as well as resisting arrest, Cathedral City police Lt. Glen Haas said.

Officers first saw the boy at 2:44 p.m. Thursday near the area of 33rd Avenue and Moreno Road.

As officers approached and spotted a gun in his waistband, the teen fled, Haas said.

A perimeter was established and a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew aided Cathedral City police with the search, which was contained to a few city blocks that included Ocotillo Road, Via De Anza, Cedar Road and 33rd Avenue.

The youth was found just after 4 p.m., hiding in a trash can in the 68700 block of Ocotillo Road, Haas said.

The firearm was found in another trash can nearby.