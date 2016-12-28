Eight Local High Schoolers Walk the Red Carpet for Palm Springs Film Festival

Eight students from Palm Springs High School's Digicom filmmaking program had the opportunity to walk the red carpet with movie stars at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Monday.

The teens will attend a gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, expected to be attended by the likes of Tom Hanks, Annette Bening, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, among other stars.

Cain Crandall, Nick Darin, Jaeden Knight, Devin Krooms, Kayla Mariner, Sarah Ornelas, Russell Ryan and Daniella Whippie were chosen to take part in the decade-long tradition.

``The city of Palm Springs is delighted to continue this fantastic tradition of giving students interested in arts and entertainment a chance to attend this unique gala in their hometown,'' said Mayor Robert Moon.

``The students get to meet the biggest film stars in the world, industry insiders, and mingle like adults in a spectacular setting,'' he said. ``It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which they all appreciate tremendously.''

The festival, hosted by Mary Hart, begins Monday and runs through Jan. 16.