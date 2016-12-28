Eight Local High Schoolers Walk the Red Carpet for Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Eight Local High Schoolers Walk the Red Carpet for Palm Springs Film Festival

Posted: Updated:
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

Eight students from Palm Springs High School's Digicom filmmaking program had the opportunity to walk the red carpet with movie stars at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Monday.

The teens will attend a gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, expected to be attended by the likes of Tom Hanks, Annette Bening, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, among other stars.

Cain Crandall, Nick Darin, Jaeden Knight, Devin Krooms, Kayla Mariner, Sarah Ornelas, Russell Ryan and Daniella Whippie were chosen to take part in the decade-long tradition.

``The city of Palm Springs is delighted to continue this fantastic tradition of giving students interested in arts and entertainment a chance to attend this unique gala in their hometown,'' said Mayor Robert Moon.

``The students get to meet the biggest film stars in the world, industry insiders, and mingle like adults in a spectacular setting,'' he said. ``It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which they all appreciate tremendously.''

The festival, hosted by Mary Hart, begins Monday and runs through Jan. 16.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:47:24 GMT
    Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

Powered by Frankly