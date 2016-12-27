Car Crashes Rise, DUI Arrests Fall in Coachella Valley Over Christmas

Car accidents were up in the Coachella Valley this holiday season, but fewer motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, according to statistics released Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol's Indio office.

During the period from 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Monday, 15 car accidents were recorded, exceeding the 13 crashes that occurred during the same periods in 2014 and 2015 combined.

Only two of the 15 crashes led to injuries, according to the CHP. No fatalities have occurred through the past three Christmas holiday weekends.

Despite the uptick in crashes, drunk driving arrests were down in 2016. This year's holiday weekend saw nine drivers arrested for DUI, the CHP reports, while 2014 and 2015 yielded 15 DUI arrests per year.

