One Shot in Indio, Taken to Hospital

A man was shot Tuesday at an Indio home, and police detained another man at the scene.

Indio police responded around 1 a.m. to the residence near Green Hills Court and Half Moon Bay, in the vicinity of the Indian Springs Country Club.

The unidentified victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was hospitalized in ``stable condition,'' according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

A man was detained at the scene, but it was not immediately clear whether he was the suspected shooter.