Man Pleads Guilty to Carjacking; Possession and Transportation of Narcotics

A 21-year-old Palm Desert man who was found behind the wheel of a stolen car on Christmas Eve was sentenced today to 3 years probation after pleading guilty to carjacking and drug possession charges.

Story: Traffic Collisions Continue to Plague Intersection

Jesus Leone Sanchez-Gutierrez was arrested December 24th, after sheriff's deputies spotted him in the stolen car and conducted a "high-risk traffic stop" in the 72000 block of Highway 111, said sheriff's Sgt. Jeronimo Contreras.

Deputies found methamphetamine and Xanax inside the car, which Sanchez-Gutierrez stole from a woman in Palm Desert on December 18th, according to the criminal complaint.

Story: Hidden Camera Bathroom Suspect Arrested at Palm Springs Hotel

The defendant also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license in separate cases.