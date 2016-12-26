Third Suspect in Palm Desert Christmas Day Homicide in Custody - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Third Suspect in Palm Desert Christmas Day Homicide in Custody

Roger Rodriguez, Anthony Garcia, Alejandro Zendejas Roger Rodriguez, Anthony Garcia, Alejandro Zendejas
Palm Desert, CA -

The last of three reputed gang members suspected in the Christmas Day drug-related robbery and shooting death of a man in Palm Desert was arrested Wednesday, as county prosecutors filed capital murder charges against the trio.

Alejandro Zendejas, 23, of Indio, is accused, along with Roger Rodriguez, 20, of La Quinta, and Anthony Garcia, 20, of Indio, in the Dec. 25 death of Skyler Siva, 24.

All three men are charged with murder, with special circumstance allegations of committing the murder in the commission of a robbery and committing the murder while being an active gang member, making them eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

A decision on whether to seek capital punishment has yet to be made by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Siva was found shot around 4 p.m. Christmas Day at a home in the 43400 block of Illinois Avenue and died at a hospital.

According to court records, the men were at Siva's home that day to purchase marijuana from him. He was allegedly robbed and shot by Rodriguez and Garcia, and Zendejas is the accused getaway driver, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.

Rodriguez was spotted running from the home by witnesses, the declaration states. He was taken into custody Dec. 28 in Palm Desert and initially booked for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Garcia and Zendejas fled from the scene in Rodriguez's car, according to the declaration. Garcia was arrested Jan. 4 in La Quinta and booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a separate crime, according to jail records.

