Third Suspect in Palm Desert Christmas Day Homicide in Custody

A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $600,000 was recently purchased at a Cathedral City Circle K convenience store, lottery officials said.
A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $600,000 was recently purchased at a Cathedral City Circle K convenience store, lottery officials said.
Indio Police Department officers began serving search warrants at 8:00 AM this morning, April 27th.
Indio Police Department officers began serving search warrants at 8:00 AM this morning, April 27th.
Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered.
Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered.