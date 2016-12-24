Weather Affecting Record End of Year Holiday Travel

For many it wouldn't feel like the holidays without visiting family and friends.

"We're first traveling to Austin, Texas to visit family and then on to Charlotte North Carolina to visit more family," says Charles Leininger who has been on the road for half a day.

And he's not alone. According to AAA over 103 million Americans are traveling for the year end holidays, from December 23 to January 2. That's up almost two percent from last year. But the weather is not expected to cooperate. Over six million will travel by air and weather related delays are already hitting our local airport.

"We've been waiting here for like five hours to go back to Toronto and obviously our flight's been canceled so now we have to drive to San Diego and get a flight a red eye home," says Jackie Boyle.

And a winter storm will bring winds and rain through Christmas Eve. With over 93 million expected on the roads it's a good idea to leave early and take your time.

"We actually left early because we saw the storm front last night so we've been on the road for about 12 hours and just keeping pushing through ahead of the storm," says Leininger.

"Yeah, I'm not in a hurry, not in a hurry to get anywhere, very cautious watching everybody around me because this time of year everyone's in a hurry," says Skip Chase, who is traveling from Desert Hot Springs to Orange County.

Even traveling around town may take a little longer. Many roads around the valley are already muddy and wet and with the coming storm, will get worse.

The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down and avoid flooded roads.

"If you are driving on wet roadways make sure you follow at a safe distance, watch your speeds it does take a little longer to stop ... if you come across flooding roadways it's probably not a good idea to try to get through it you may want to turn around and try an alternate route," says Officer Michael Radford, adding the CHP will be on maximum enforcement through Monday, that means more officers will be on the roadways.