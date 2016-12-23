Free Cab Rides Offered on New Year's Eve in Coachella Valley

Free ``home safe'' cab rides will be provided Saturday for those ringing in the new year in the Coachella Valley.

Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., revelers can hail free cab rides home by calling American Cab's dispatch at (760) 300-0000. Callers must specify that they are calling for the ``Home Safe'' Program.

The offer extends to anyone in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio and Coachella.

Organized by American Cab and the Walter Clark Legal Group, the initiative seeks to reduce drunken driving incidents, which tend to increase during the holidays.

``This is another example of how we are involved in this community, and care for this community,'' American Cab owner Greg Klibanov said, . ``You won't see rideshare companies providing initiatives like this because they are national in scope and not concerned with being a good local partner to the residents and visitors of the Coachella Valley like we are.''

``There is a festive time of year, but no celebration is worth risking the events that can occur as a result of drinking and driving,'' said Walter Clark, principal of Walter Clark Legal Group. ``That's why we feel so strongly about getting behind this program year after year. We see firsthand the tragedies that unfold due to drunk driving, and how they alter lives forever. We want to help prevent that.''