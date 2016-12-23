Free Cab Rides Offered on New Year's Eve in Coachella Valley - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Free Cab Rides Offered on New Year's Eve in Coachella Valley

Posted: Updated:
Coachella Valley Region -

Free ``home safe'' cab rides will be provided Saturday for those ringing in the new year in the Coachella Valley.

Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., revelers can hail free cab rides home by calling American Cab's dispatch at (760) 300-0000. Callers must specify that they are calling for the ``Home Safe'' Program.

The offer extends to anyone in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio and Coachella.

Organized by American Cab and the Walter Clark Legal Group, the initiative seeks to reduce drunken driving incidents, which tend to increase during the holidays.

``This is another example of how we are involved in this community, and care for this community,'' American Cab owner Greg Klibanov said, . ``You won't see rideshare companies providing initiatives like this because they are national in scope and not concerned with being a good local partner to the residents and visitors of the Coachella Valley like we are.''

``There is a festive time of year, but no celebration is worth risking the events that can occur as a result of drinking and driving,'' said Walter Clark, principal of Walter Clark Legal Group. ``That's why we feel so strongly about getting behind this program year after year. We see firsthand the tragedies that unfold due to drunk driving, and how they alter lives forever. We want to help prevent that.''

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Huge Marijuana Growing Facility Proposed In Cathedral City

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility Proposed In Cathedral City

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:43:19 GMT

    Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City. 

    Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City. 

  • Indio

    Men Charged in Indio Pursuit and Neighborhood Search Plead Guilty

    Men Charged in Indio Pursuit and Neighborhood Search Plead Guilty

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:01:25 GMT

    Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges. 

    Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges. 

  • Driver in Crash Describes Fire on Highway 79

    Driver in Crash Describes Fire on Highway 79

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:15:02 GMT

    The driver of the car thinks some kind of mechanical problem caused her car to seize up, and lose control.

    She lives in Hemet and her son, the passenger, lives in Indio.

    Bruised and shaken she shared what happened Monday on Highway 79 by Beaumont.

    The driver of the car thinks some kind of mechanical problem caused her car to seize up, and lose control.

    She lives in Hemet and her son, the passenger, lives in Indio.

    Bruised and shaken she shared what happened Monday on Highway 79 by Beaumont.

Powered by Frankly