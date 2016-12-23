Nation's Top High School Basketball Talent Comes To Desert

Our local high school athletes are enjoying a break from school, but some won't get a holiday break from their sport.

The day after Christmas, many of our local teams are joined by some of the country's top high school basketball teams for the 14th Annual Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

Formerly known as the Max Prep Holiday Classic, what started as a small tournament for local teams blossomed into a premier national display for top high school talent.

In fact, #2-ranked UCLA is led by super-star freshman Lonzo Ball. Many credit him with the Bruins turnaround success this season (at 13-0, they are one of 6 unbeaten teams in the nation). But about 360 days ago, Ball was playing at Rancho high school senior leading his Chino Hills team to a championship in the 2015 MaxPreps Holiday Classic at Rancho Mirage High School.

"We're really excited this year," says tournament founder and director Rob Hanmer. "We've got 56 teams to come to the desert and play basketball Monday-Friday of next week. Headlined by Chino Hills High School who won the national championship last year and they're still undefeated this year. The Ball brothers. Lonzo is at UCLA this year, the younger ones have created a national buzz with their style of play and we're excited to have them back in our gym this year."

Now called "American's finest high school basketball tournament," Hanmer says that wasn't the vision when they got started 14 years ago.

"We were just trying to get wins,"Hanmer laughs in recollection, speaking of the preseason challenge to schedule non-league opponents. "Indio and I co-hosted it. We were at 16 teams for 5 or 6 years. Max Preps (the high school sports website) absolutely blew the thing up and we've had 132 teams the last few years. I think we've got a good number this year, we have really good teams, some nice local flavor."

But with top national-level talent in the area and competition juices flowing, the annual dunk contest packs the gym to capacity and these high school athletes turn into human highlight reels. Hanmer says the talent this year is set to mock gravity as usual.

"We've got some high-flying kids," says Hanmer. "Cassius Stanley is a sophomore from Harvard Westlake who's all over YouTube dunking the ball, we've got some other kids... Yeah, we're expecting a big dunk contest next Wednesday."

But seeing how the tournament tips off on the 26th, Christmas takes on a different meaning in the Hanmer household the past 14 years.

"My wife knows I'm a little pre-occupied," Hanmer says reluctantly. "I'm going to try not to go to the gym on Christmas day which hasn't been the case the past few years.

For more information and the schedule... www.RanchoMirageHolidayInvitational.com.

Most of our local teams are playing in the tournament as well as hosting games.

Games are at Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep, Cathedral City and a few at Indio High School.

The tournament runs from Dec 26th-Dec 30th.