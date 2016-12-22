Cities Look at Fixing Problem Roads

Closed, flooded and police cars blocking roadways, all familiar sights when the valley gets a good rain storm. The problem streets are all familiar too: Indian Canyon Drive, Vista Chino and Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs and Cathedral Canyon Drive in Cathedral City.

"Not only is it inconvenient for drivers wanting to go down Cathedral Canyon but it also poses a safety risk as well," says Chris Parman, Cathedral City Communications Director.

The culprit:

"The Whitewater River is a 100 year flood plane and those roads are at grade river crossings," says Marcus Fuller, Palm Springs Assistant City Manager.

Right now cities have few options.

"We have to close them when it's unsafe for motorists to drive through when there's flowing water and debris," says Fuller.

But the City of Palm Springs says they have been working on plans and securing funding to improve the problem roads. Funding has been approved to build a bridge on Vista Chino, but it will take time.

"Vista Chino is the shortest of the three crossings it's a half mile and so the total cost for that project is estimated at $95 million ... with construction of that project not likely for another three to four years," says Fuller adding that money to fix Indian Canyon Drive is less likely, "at almost two miles the estimated cost was $250 million dollars ... that's about the amount that the state gets annually for its Highway Bridge Program so they have been reluctant to agree to program that project."

Cathedral City is working on a four lane bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive. Most of the $22 million to build the bridge is coming from federal and local grants. The city will only have to pay about $600,000 for the multi-million dollar project.

"Construction will begin in early 2018 and probably take about 18 months or less to construct it," says Parman.

So for now everyone is urged to heed flood warning and street closures.