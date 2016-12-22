Two Men Charged in Palm Springs Invasion Robbery Plead Not Guilty

Two men accused in a home invasion robbery in Palm Springs, in which the homeowner was tied up at knifepoint, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple felony charges.

Aaron Anthony Allen, 24, of Hemet, and Paul Stephen Keller, 25, of Beaumont, were arrested Dec. 21 after Palm Springs police and sheriff's deputies stopped them in the victim's SUV in western Riverside County.

They're charged with burglary, carjacking, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, making criminal threats and false imprisonment.

Keller also faces sentence enhancements for allegedly using a weapon during a felony, indicating he's the one accused of wielding the knife during the robbery.

The men are next due in court Jan. 6 for a felony settlement conference.

The homeowner reported the robbery to police at 4:14 a.m. The defendants entered the man's home in the 200 block of East Granvia Valmonte ``by unknown means while the victim was sleeping,'' according to police.

The homeowner woke to lights on inside the house and allegedly was confronted by the masked suspects. Keller allegedly held a knife to the victim's throat and tied him up.

Allen and Keller then allegedly took ``a large quantity'' of the resident's property, including his 2015 BMW X1. Police tracked down the SUV and the suspects via a GPS tracking device in the BMW.

Palm Springs police and Riverside County sheriff's deputies tracked the BMW to a home in the 400 block of El Monte Street in San Jacinto. Allen and Keller were allegedly seen getting into the SUV and driving away from the home, after which they were stopped and taken into custody.

